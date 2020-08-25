Sections
US First lady Melania Trump opens student art exhibit on women’s suffrage

Mrs Trump unveiled the exhibit on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House and said it would encourage to talk to their children about the “important conversations taking place around equality” and help them understand the history behind women’s suffrage.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:44 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Washington

First lady Melania Trump visits an exhibit of artwork by young artists in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which afforded the vote to women, at the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. She is joined by, from left, Education Secretary Betsy Devos, Second Lady Karen Pence, and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Melania Trump on Monday marked the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote with an art exhibit based on works by children from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The first lady called adoption of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution that granted women voting rights a “turning point” in the women’s rights movement.

Mrs. Trump also used her appearance — on the opening day of the Republican National Convention — to promote certain aspects of her husband’s record on women’s issues. Polls show President Donald Trump facing a yawning deficit with female voters.



First Lady Melania Trump visits an exhibit of artwork by young Americans in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which afforded the vote to women, at the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. ( AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite )

The first lady said that, under “our administration,” the child tax credit was doubled, women experienced some of the lowest rates of unemployment on record and the Republican president put women in many senior administration positions.

One of those women, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, one of the president’s longest-serving aides, announced late Sunday that she is leaving at the end of August to spend more time with her four children. Conway was Trump’s third campaign manager and made history in 2016 as the first woman to steer a winning presidential campaign.

Conway was among some of the young artists, female administration officials, Cabinet secretaries and others who joined Mrs. Trump for the launch of the “Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage” exhibit.

Historic photographs depicting women’s suffrage are also part of the exhibit.

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo first lady Melania Trump visits an exhibit of artwork by young Americans in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which afforded the vote to women, at the White House in Washington. Melania Trump addresses the Republican convention from the White House, it will be the most that many Americans have seen of their first lady since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that has come to define her husband's administration. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) ( AP )

“It is these women and their brave actions that have provided strength and inspiration to so many mothers, daughters, and sisters who have stamped their own mark on our country, ensuring future generations of women have the ability to pursue their dreams,” the first lady said.

She was with the president last week as he signed a proclamation marking the centennial.

Mrs. Trump announced the art project in June with a call for entries from students around the country. More than 450 submissions flooded in. The first lady, the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and the White House curator’s office chose the winners.

The full exhibit is also available online.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

