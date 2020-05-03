Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Virtual Reality art show is gallery of future, say organisers

Virtual Reality art show is gallery of future, say organisers

Hauser & Wirth is letting people visit a show in its huge new private gallery on the Spanish island of Menorca -- which will not physically open until next year -- on their computers and smartphones.

Updated: May 03, 2020 11:15 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Paris

Hauser & Wirth is letting people visit a show in its huge new private gallery on the Spanish island of Menorca -- which will not physically open until next year -- on their computers and smartphones. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

One of the world’s biggest art world players claims to have invented the “gallery of the future”, with a virtual reality show opening on Thursday featuring a galaxy of contemporary stars.

Hauser & Wirth is letting people visit a show in its huge new private gallery on the Spanish island of Menorca -- which will not physically open until next year -- on their computers and smartphones.

Beside Itself features one of French legend Louise Bourgeois’ giant spiders as well as work by Jenny Holzer, Paul McCarthy, Bruce Nauman, Charles Gaines, Ellen Gallagher, Mike Kelley and Lawrence Weiner, whose work inspired the name of the show.

The Swiss-based art giant said it had invested heavily in VR and modelling technology, setting up ArtLab in Los Angeles and drawing on 3D techniques used in architecture, construction and video-game design.



While museums across the world are offering virtual tours during the coronavirus lockdowns, Hauser & Wirth said their technology was of a different order.

Gallery founder Iwan Wirth told AFP that “like some of the best inventions, this one comes from necessity”.

“Our primary goal was to create technology that would help our artists visualise the spaces where their exhibitions would be presented,” he said, enabling them to plan better and “reduce the amount of travel and transportation”.

Wirth said they had speeded up development when the virus hit realising many people would be stuck alone at home.

“We feel this new approach to virtual reality exhibitions is especially relevant and will engage as many people as possible,” he added.

The exhibition can be visited through the gallery’s website.

The bricks and mortar gallery on Menorca, designed by Paris designer Luis Laplace on a hilltop overlooking the Mediterranean, will open next April.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
May 03, 2020 10:43 IST
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
May 03, 2020 09:41 IST
From flypasts to bands: Armed forces pay gratitude to Covid-19 warriors
May 03, 2020 10:48 IST
‘Will never forget’: Rajnath condoles death of army men in Handwara
May 03, 2020 11:30 IST

latest news

Railways asks states to collect fares from Shramik Special passengers
May 03, 2020 12:17 IST
Goa food bank is ensuring no one goes hungry during Covid-19 lockdown
May 03, 2020 12:16 IST
Covid-19: PIB warns not to fall for this ‘yojna’ on social media
May 03, 2020 12:20 IST
‘Cricket will literally be governed by government’: Stuart Broad
May 03, 2020 12:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.