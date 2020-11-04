Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Art and Culture / When is Karwa Chauth 2020? Date, muhurat and city-wise moonrise time across India

When is Karwa Chauth 2020? Date, muhurat and city-wise moonrise time across India

Karwa Chauth is a major Hindu festival and this year it will take place today, November 4. The festival is observed by married women, predominantly in Northern India.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 18:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Women pray in front of an idol of Hindu God Shiva on Karwa Chauth festival, in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Married Hindu women observe fast throughout the day and break it in the evening after looking at the moon through a sieve to seek long life for their husbands. (AP)

Karwa Chauth is a major Hindu festival and this year it will take place today, November 4. The festival is observed by married women, predominantly in Northern India. On this day women fast from sunrise till sunset, without consuming even a drop of water, as prayer for the long lives of their husbands. They get dressed up, apply henna, chanting prayers. In some parts of India, women pass around Karvas or earthen pots among themselves. When the moon rises, they look at it through a sieve or its reflection in water. They then see their husbands through the sieve, after this they offer water to the moon. Then their husbands give them water and feed them food, breaking their fast. According to Drik Panchang, the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is from 5:34 pm to 6:52 pm, and the Karwa Chauth vrat or fast or upavasa time is from 6:35 am to 8:12 pm. On November 4, the moon will rise at 8:12 pm. The Chaurthi Tithi will start at 3:24 am on November 4 and end at 5:14 am on November 5. Here are the city wise timings for moonrise:

Citywise Moonrise Time

Delhi: 08:12 PM

Mumbai: 08:52 PM

Hyderabad: 08:32 PM



Nashik: 08:46 PM

Vishakapatanam: 08:12 PM

Nagpur: 08:22 PM

Chennai: 08:33 PM

Pune: 08:49 PM

Indore: 08:32 PM

Bengaluru: 08:44 PM

Chandigarh: 08:09 PM

Kolkata: 07:40 PM

Thiruvananthapuram: 08:56 PM

Surat: 08:47 PM

Guwahati: 07:18 PM

Ahemadabad: 08:44 PM

Jalandhar: 08:12 PM

Srinagar: 08:08 PM

Ludhiana: 08:12 PM

Varanasi: 07:56 PM

Darbhanga: 07:42 PM

Raipur: 08:11 PM

Udaipur: 08:36 PM

Jaipur: 08:22 PM

Shimla: 08:06 PM

Kanpur: 08:04 PM

Bhopal: 08:24 PM

Patna: 07:47 PM

Amritsar: 08:14 PM

Prayagraj: 08:01 PM

(Source timeanddate.com and Drik Panchang)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
Nov 04, 2020 19:14 IST
Covid-19 vaccine likely to be available by Jan, will be affordable: Adar Poonawalla
Nov 04, 2020 19:58 IST
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
Nov 04, 2020 15:12 IST
Fresh FIR against Arnab Goswami for resisting cops during arrest
Nov 04, 2020 19:24 IST

latest news

Britain to evaluate data for potential coronavirus vaccines
Nov 04, 2020 19:50 IST
Oil rises after Donald Trump’s falsely claims victory in tight US election
Nov 04, 2020 19:52 IST
Man’s body in mortuary for 18 days as BJP and Trinamool slug it out in court
Nov 04, 2020 19:23 IST
Doggo gets call from hooman grandpa, reacts. Watch
Nov 04, 2020 19:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.