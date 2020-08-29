Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart meets Covid-19: Finnish opera gives classic piece a coronavirus twist

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart meets Covid-19: Finnish opera gives classic piece a coronavirus twist

After being forced to cancel all its spring performances due to the coronavirus pandemic, Finland’s National Opera is opening this fall with an opera by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart featuring a topical twist: a story line that plays off of the Nordic country’s outbreak.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 17:58 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Helsinki

Representational Image (Unsplash)

After being forced to cancel all its spring performances due to the coronavirus pandemic, Finland’s National Opera is opening this fall with an opera by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart featuring a topical twist: a story line that plays off of the Nordic country’s outbreak.

The 100-minute piece “Covid fan tutte” is meant as a satirical adaptation of the Austrian composer’s classic “Cosi fan tutte.”

The Finnish-language production that premieres Friday conveys “scenes from the coronavirus spring” in Finland with a look at social isolation, job losses and travel restrictions, among other topics. The artists say the work doesn’t aim to make fun of a human tragedy.

“Without humour, these extraordinary times would have been very hard to take,” said soprano Karita Mattila, who will sing the role of a maid, Despina, a character from Mozart’s classic who is now navigating her way through the pandemic.



The opera will be put on under strict distancing rules. Performed on the Helsinki Opera House’s main stage, only 650 spectators will be allowed inside, half the venue’s capacity. Face masks are strongly recommended, though not compulsory. There will be no choir on the stage but its singing will be heard through a prerecorded performance.

Mozart’s Italian-language “Cosi fan tutte” — first performed in 1790 — was his lighthearted take on the merry-go-round of human relationships. The plot of “Covid fan tutte” follows the lives of ordinary Finns amid news conferences by the government and virus experts, while adding satirical undertones.

Esa-Pekka Salonen, the conductor, described it as “absurd comedy.”

“Mozart was a mischievous and imaginative fellow who wasn’t chained to conventional thinking,” Salonen said. “He would probably be very excited about this project.”

Finland, a nation of 5.5 million, has so far recorded only 335 COVID-19 related deaths. The country entered into partial lockdown in mid-March but regulations were relaxed in June.

“We’re not laughing at the COVID-19 tragedy and crisis. The work simply tells about the reality we’ve been living in,” said Salonen, who is also a composer and currently works as the principal conductor of the Philharmonia Orchestra in London. “Opera is often accused of not living in modern times and not reacting quickly to contemporary issues. This work now deals with our times and people.”

The piece features libretto by Finnish writer Minna Lindgren accompanied by Mozart’s original score. While it can take up to three years for opera houses to plan and prepare a new work, the National Opera completed this piece in less than six months.

“Covid fan tutte” will have 12 performances with subtitles in English and Swedish, running through Oct. 23.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India not to take part in multinational exercise with China, Pakistan on Russian soil
Aug 29, 2020 19:13 IST
Two Ludhiana cops trying to pacify marital dispute assaulted
Aug 29, 2020 19:11 IST
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals reveal exclusive look of Team Room in UAE hotel
Aug 29, 2020 19:10 IST
‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ gets a twist to warn against drunk driving
Aug 29, 2020 19:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.