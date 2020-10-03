Sections
Women empowerment: Kashmir female drivers hold first of its kind car rally to inspire men, bust myths

‘If we can run houses, offices then why can’t we drive vehicles?’: Female drivers in Kashmir take part in the Valley’s first ever car rally to inspire men to respect women driving cars

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 11:16 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]

Kashmir female drivers hold first of its kind car rally to inspire men, bust myths (Twitter/UzairQayoom)

In a bid to encourage women to drive, a car rally was organised by an NGO in collaboration with Srinagar Traffic Police here to bust myths related to female drivers.

Sheikh Saba, a participant said that the rally is being held to inspire men to respect female drivers.

“The motive of this rally is to bust the myth that women are not the best drivers. People say women don’t drive well. But if we can run houses, offices then why can’t we drive vehicles? This rally is to show them to respect women drivers,” Saba told ANI.

Another participant Dr Sharmeel said that it is important to create awareness among masses.

“These rallies should be held regularly. It is important to create awareness among masses. It will also encourage female drivers. It is a source of women empowerment. This is for the first time such type of rally is taking place,” she said.

Syed Sibtain Qadri, organiser of the car rally said that female drivers are involved in fewer accidents than male drivers. “We should encourage women to drive more,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

