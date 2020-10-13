Sections
E-Paper
Home / Art and Culture / World’s largest vivid pink diamond from Russia to be auctioned on November 11

World’s largest vivid pink diamond from Russia to be auctioned on November 11

One of the world’s largest fancy vivid purple-pink and internally flawless diamonds from Russia will be sold at Sotheby’s Geneva Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels auction on November 11.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:09 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Moscow [Russia]

The 14.83-carat diamond, named “The Spirit of the Rose,” is the largest vivid purple-pink diamond ever offered at auction. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)

One of the world’s largest fancy vivid purple-pink and internally flawless diamonds from Russia will be sold at Sotheby’s Geneva Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels auction on November 11, media reported on Monday.

The 14.83-carat diamond, named “The Spirit of the Rose,” is the largest vivid purple-pink diamond ever offered at auction and it is estimated to be worth USD 23-38 million, according to Forbes.

The Gemological Institute of America graded the diamond with the highest colour and clarity and classified it as a Type IIa diamond, which is the purest of all diamond crystals. This classification is usually attributed to less than 2 percent of all gem-quality diamonds.

“This sale is the result of a long time relationship between Alrosa and Sotheby’s, several months of discussion about this masterpiece and the best way to offer it for sale,” Benoit Repellin, director, specialist and head of Magnificent Jewels sales for Sotheby’s Jewellery Department, said, as quoted by the media outlet.

This oval-shaped gem was created from a 27.85-carat clear pink rough diamond discovered in Russia’s northeastern Sakha Republic in a mine owned by Russian mining giant Alrosa, the publication said. The diamond was named after the Russian ballet “The Spirit of the Rose,” staged and produced by Sergei Diaghilev and premiered on April 19, 1911.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:35 IST
Man climbed 2 floors to throw acid on 3 Dalit sisters in UP’s Gonda: Cops
Oct 13, 2020 12:29 IST
Covid-19 vaccine expected in early 2021, distribution plan in works: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 13, 2020 12:38 IST
Europe recording more daily Covid-19 cases than India, shows data
Oct 13, 2020 11:45 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: SP and RLD may forge long term alliance in Uttar Pradesh and all the latest news
Oct 13, 2020 13:00 IST
Mukesh Khanna on being single: ‘I did not take any pledge like Bhishma‘
Oct 13, 2020 12:50 IST
Chhattisgarh CM asks Chief Justice of HC to notify fast track courts for sexual crimes
Oct 13, 2020 12:48 IST
Take your front row seats to SS21 shows
Oct 13, 2020 12:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.