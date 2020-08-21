World Senior Citizen’s Day: Artistes share how they are coping with Covid-19 era

Within the guidelines set for Covid-19, it has been said often that those above 60 years of age need to be mindful about maintaining high immunity level. Advised to stay indoors, and hence confined within their houses, the elderly have no doubt been facing a tough time dealing with isolation. So, on World Senior Citizen’s Day, August 21, we speak to some senior custodians of art and culture, and ask how they have been coping with these times.

‘Have seen the Partition, wars, but nothing like this virus’

Painter-photographer Gopi Gajwani, 82, says that the lockdown provided him with an opportunity to complete his half done canvases. “I had a great time [during lockdown]. The projects I could never finish because of some or the other work were finally completed. There has been a lot of me time on hands, and not just I finished the pending work, but also created many new artworks,” he says.

Reminiscing about old times, Gajwani adds, “I used to click a lot of photographs, but with age it took a back seat. Now, while at home, I go through all those pictures [taken years ago] and spend some wonderful time with them. I even attended a few online series, lectures and live programmes. I feel aap chahe bujurg ho jaye par aapka kaam nahi hona chaiye. Your work should always be young and energetic... Besides the happy time I spent at home, I observed the problems that were faced by a lot of people in terms of job and livelihood. I’ve seen Partition [of India], and wars, but nothing like this virus!”

‘Touch, feel, smile, are missing in video conferencing’

Handicrafts curator, Jaya Jaitly, 78, who has been working from home since the lockdown was announced, says she misses human touch the most. “I’m very much confined at home since March 15. All the meetings and coordination that takes place between me and my staff has been happening with the use of technology. There are network issues and errors; the other side of technology we deal with. My whole work is with kaarigars (craftsmen) and I feel cut-off from them. I like to touch, feel, smile, and that’s missing in video conferencing. Sometimes when I feel restless, I go on a drive with my daughter; it makes me feel better. After five months (of working from home), I recently invited my staff home, while taking all the necessary precautions.”

‘Raising funds for artistes in Delhi and Manipur’

Going that extra mile is contemporary dancer, Padma Shri Astad Deboo, who has been helping the artist community during these testing times. The 73-year-old says, “I’m in touch with artists from Delhi and Manipur, and have been raising funds for them. I even choreographed some dance clips — with my Delhi-based artistes — and it [the lockdown] was a pretty busy period for me. I was also a part of an Instragram live, and even attended a session conducted by the University of Hawaii, which was based on the subject ‘Artists under Covid-19’. Besides, I’ve also been teaching the students of The Stephen High School for the deaf and Aphasic in Mumbai, which I started doing in 2019.”

