‘Your voices are being heard’: Beyonce dedicates BET Humanitarian award to Black Lives Matter protesters

In this video grab issued Sunday, June 28, 2020, by BET, Beyonce accepts the humanitarian award during the BET Awards. (BET via AP) (AP)

As she accepted the BET Humanitarian award during the 20th annual award ceremony on Sunday, musician Beyonce encouraged Black Lives Matter protesters to continue fighting for equality. “Your voices are being heard and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain. I’m encouraging you to take action,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Beyonce as saying during the event.

The 38-year-old superstar was being honoured for her philanthropic work over the years and the most recent relief efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

The former first lady of America, Michelle Obama delivered the award to the Lemonade singer as she dubbed her as “the queen.”

In this video grab issued Sunday, June 28, 2020, by BET, former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama introduces humanitarian award winner Beyonce during the BET Awards. ( AP )

“You inspire me, you inspire all of us,” Obama said to the singer.

While bringing attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, Beyonce also said that there’s a lot of work that must be done and urged people to take action at the polls in November.

Also read | Black Lives Matter: Beyonce releases new song ‘Black Parade’, creates directory of black owned businesses with Zerina Akers

“I encourage you to take action, to continue to change. We have to vote like our lives depend on it, because it does,” she said.

The win comes days after the singer dropped her latest single Black Parade which is a rap number that celebrates Black culture and heritage.

Beyonce is also all set to release her latest visual album Black Is King, which is completely written, directed and executive produced by the Irreplaceable singer. Disney Plus will be releasing the new album, which is inspired by ‘The Lion King’, on July 31. According to Variety, the album will release after the one-year anniversary of the live-action remake of the 1994 original classic film, in which Beyonce voiced Nala. The visual album will feature other singers and musicians including This is America fame’s Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter,, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa and Salatiel.

In the statement released by Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and Disney, Black Is King is described as “a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future. Black Is King’ is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter