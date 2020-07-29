As an actor, one should open to all genres: Aparna Dixit

Actor Aparna Dixit , who resumed shooting of the show after three-month long lockdown in Mumbai recently, talked about her achievement, new opportunities and experience of working amid pandemic with safety and new normal.

“I am thrilled to be part of a show that has reached its first milestone. It is an amazing feeling to see all your hard work being paid off. Completing hundred episodes and still going strong is an absolutely an achievement,” said Aparna over the phone.

Sharing her feelings about working amid the Covid crisis, the young actor says, “Starting shooting for the show at a time when work in the industry is badly hit due to Covid-19 is a big relief for all of us associated with the show.”

“When the corona started spreading none of us had any idea how shoots will be like. We are the first ones to go on floor for our show ‘Pyaar Ki Luka Chhupi,’ that completed hundred episode milestone, recently. When we went back for the shoot it was perplexing situation as we were apprehensive to go on the sets and at the same time happy to be back on work. Today, after over a month, it seems fine because each and every person around us is very cautious about health and hygiene. Also, we all follow guidelines of our channel, production team and staff are putting all efforts to make safety a topmost priority. Slowly, all production people and crews are settling down with this new normal.”

Talking about her initial days, Aparna said, “I belong to Agra, and for college I went to Delhi University. It was in that phase when I was into a lot extracurricular activities like plays, dance performances and more. It was there someone spotted me and asked me to come for an audition in Delhi itself. I was a bit unconvincing that how is it possible, but it was too good to be true. Then I went to the place for auditions with my friends and gave it a try without much effort. Then I got a call back that I have been selected and it was an audition for the Balaji Productions. I reached Mumbai with my mother for the next round. Thankfully my parents were very supportive and asked me to give it a try. I strongly feel that god has carved my path.”

Known for shows like ‘Mahabharata’ ‘Pavitra Rishta,’ ‘Kalash,’ ‘Porus,’ ‘Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai,’ Aparna feels playing modern character is a bit difficult in comparison to others. She say, “I feel that as an actor one should be open to all genres because you cannot understand what it is that you are comfortable in until you try. Personally, I feel, in mythological as well as historical shows the characters are already set and we just have to get into it. But with contemporary serials you have to add a lot of emotions and experiences to the role.”

Born and brought up in UP, Aparna, says the web platform has provided a lot of opportunities to all the actors be it big or small, “Actors who used to sit at home, with no work, have got more opportunities with web and OTT platforms. Also, it provides every one another way to display their talent. I think it’s a great thing that we are living in an era where we have a choice of mediums to work as performers.”