Bihar Assembly Election 2020: It’s BJP vs RJD in Rajnagar constituency

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 16:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security personnel on election duty carry voting related material along with EVMs from the EVM distribution center (Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)

Rajnagar constituency, an assembly seat that comes under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, goes to vote in the second phase of state election on November 3. Phase-one was conducted on October 28 and the last phase is scheduled for November 3. Counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 10.

In the 2015 election, when there were 11 candidates in the fray, the assembly seat had 296,751 registered voters and it recorded 52.2% voting. The percentage of None of the Above (NOTA) votes stood at 2.23. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Prit Paswan won the election with 71,614 votes while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ramawatar Paswan followed with 65,372 votes. The BJP bagged 46.23% of the votes and the RJD got 42.2%.

This year too, the BJP and RJD have fielded Ram Prit Paswan and Ramawatar Paswan respectively. The constituency has 330,832 eligible voters out of which 174,003 are male and 156,806 are female voters.

Seventy-one constituencies went to vote in the first phase of polling. The first phase, held amid strict instructions to follow coronavirus (Covid-19) guidelines, saw 54% turnout. Seeing that the Bihar assembly elections are the first major elections to take place after Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March, the Election Commission of India issued guidelines for the safe conduct of the exercise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, urged everyone to participate in the festival of democracy keeping in mind safety guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus. “I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against #COVID19,” PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

