Bihar assembly election 2020- ‘PM is most welcome in Bihar but…’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav at poll rally

Tejashwi Yadav also slammed the Prime Minister for not according Bihar special status and sought answers on the state of employment, and the absence of factories.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 14:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing poll rally in Bihar. (Indian National Congress/Twitter Photo )

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday assured that his first move will be to provide jobs to one million youth in Bihar, if he is voted to power in the upcoming state assembly elections.

In their manifesto, the RJD-led Grand Alliance (GA) has promised employment to million youth in the state. The Janata Dal United (JDU) countered their poll promise by proposing to offer employment to 1.9 million in Bihar in the next five years.

“If I become CM, then in my 1st cabinet meet I’ll sign an order giving 10 lakhs govt jobs to Bihar youth,” the Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate said while addressing a poll rally.

Yadav also took to Twitter to question Modi on employment. “I hope the Prime Minister will tell Bihar residents today why even after 15 years of JDU-BJP government Bihar is at the lowest rank in the national average of sectors like education, health, jobs, employment, farming, industry? What has NDA given to Bihar, which gave it 39 out of 40 MPs, apart from unemployment?” he wrote on the microblogging site in Hindi.

He also slammed the Prime Minister for not according Bihar special status and sought answers on the state of employment, and absence of factories in the state. As Modi addressed his first rally in Bihar for the upcoming elections, Yadav said, “PM is most welcomed in Bihar but he should’ve given answers about special status to Bihar, absence of factories, unemployment & other state issues.”

Yadav was accompanied by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who also attacked the Prime Minister for the migrant crisis in the country. “All migrant workers were sent back to Bihar. What was PM Modi doing at that time when you were walking miles? Did he provide you with trains,” he said at the rally in Bihar’s Nawada.

