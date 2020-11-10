Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Assembly Elections / BJP wins Dubbaka Assembly bypoll in Telangana

BJP wins Dubbaka Assembly bypoll in Telangana

BJP secured 62,772 votes, TRS secured 61,302 votes and Congress bagged 21,819 votes in the Dubbaka Assembly by-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 18:30 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Dubbaka

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has won in the Dubbaka Assembly by-election, informed Election Commission of India on Tuesday (Twitter)

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has won in the Dubbaka Assembly by-election, informed Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

BJP’s M Raghunandan Rao defeated Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS)’Solipeta Sujatha by 1,470 votes.

BJP secured 62,772 votes, TRS secured 61,302 votes and Congress bagged 21,819 votes.The vote share of BJP in the by-election was 38.21 per cent as opposed to TRS’ 38.08 per cent.

BJP has managed to secure the second assembly seat in Telangana after winning in Dubbak.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results: No rush to declare results, says EC; 2.7 crore votes counted
Nov 10, 2020 18:32 IST
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Nov 10, 2020 18:11 IST
IPL 2020 final live: DC win toss and opt to bat first against MI
Nov 10, 2020 19:04 IST
Bihar polls: RJD registers victory on Darbhanga Rural, Sahebpur Kamal seats
Nov 10, 2020 18:11 IST

latest news

BCCI invites applications for national selectors, 15 Nov deadline
Nov 10, 2020 19:01 IST
PSL 2020 playoffs: Multan Sultans get replacements for Mahmudullah, Vince
Nov 10, 2020 18:53 IST
Delhi air quality witnessing unusual condition, no quick recovery likely: SAFAR
Nov 10, 2020 18:52 IST
IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Coaches of IPL franchises favour Mumbai Indians heavyweights as players to watch out
Nov 10, 2020 18:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.