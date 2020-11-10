MP bypolls: BJP’s Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Sumitradevi Kasdekar win

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party won the by-election from Bamori in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday by 53,153 votes, officials said (ANI)

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s loyalist and state minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia of the The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) won the by-election from Bamori in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday by 53,153 votes, officials said.

Sisodia defeated Congress’ Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal, a former BJP leader and minister. Sisodia got 1,01,124 votes against his Congress rival’s 47,971 votes.

Sisodia had quit Congress in March this year to join the BJP.

The Bahujan Samaj Party’s(BSP) Ramesh Dawar got 5,391 votes while None of the Above(NOTA) cornered 2,058 votes.

BJP’s Sumitradevi Kasdekar won from Nepanagar by a margin of 26,340 votes. She defeated Congress’ Ramkishan Patel.

Kasdekar got 98,881 votes against Patel’s 72,541.

BSP’s Bhalsingh got 3,051 while NOTA cornered 2,736 votes.