Seemanchal girls seek pledge from candidates to stop fake marriages for votes

Several women candidates have shown their admiration for the issue raised by girls and have promised help if they get elected. (PTI)

A local group of adolescent girls in Bihar’s Seemanchal are asking local candidates to give a written undertaking that they will stop fake marriages and trafficking of girls from the area if they get elected to the state assembly.

The members of Durga Jattha, a local group of minor girls in the bordering districts of Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj and Purnia, are getting the candidates to fill up a form-- a kind of undertaking—to act against the evil practice of fake marriages, ruining the lives of local girls, when they get elected to the assembly. Whenever a candidate turns up in their villages or localities, these girls meet the candidate and lay down the condition for getting votes from their respective areas.

Incidents of fake marriages with poor local girls, as a cover for human trafficking allegedly for cheap human labour or prostitution in other states have been very common in this area.

A 2018 survey by the Centre for Child Rights and a local NGO Bhoomika Vihar revealed 142 fake marriages were done in Araria and Katihar districts in 2018. In all these cases, girls were married and taken to Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to be engaged either in household or farming works or for prostitution.

The Durga Jattha girls have recently written to the government seeking marriage registration facility at the Panchayat level to ensure local registry of marriages to prevent this illegal practice.

“It’s a hope that fake marriages can be prevented if the marriages get registered at Panchayats. But more than that we want our MLAs to take this responsibility to stop it,” Nandini, a girl from a Durga Jattha in Araria, said.

Click here for the full coverage of Bihar assembly elections 2020

This is the right time to make political leaders give a written commitment in this connection. Candidates from various political parties or even Independent candidates keep visiting the villages, seeking votes of the villagers, she added.

“But in return, they too will have to make some promises,” Neeta, another Durga Jattha member from Araria, said.

Neeta added that several women candidates were mostly unaware of the issue but often paid attention to understand their plight and were willing to make a pledge to act against it, she added.

Also Read: Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP chief Chirag Paswan starts campaigning today

“But some women contestants have also refused to fill up the form. They are not sure what will be the impact of this form,” Shilpi from Bhoomika Vihar, said.

She added that male contestants often treated it as a trivial issue and hardly spared a moment to hear them out.

Kavita Paswan, the BJP candidate from Katihar, said it was very surprising to see the girls asking for a written promise to stop fake marriage in return for votes. “They seem to be quite serious about the issue and want us to support them,” she said, and added that she would definitely try to help if she wins.

Also Read: 2 former students of JNU set to make electoral debut in Bihar assembly polls

Shagufta Azim, the Janata Dal (U) candidate from Araria said she was quite impressed by the young girls’ activism. “They deserve the kind of support and action they want. I have made a promise that I would work for this cause if I get a chance,” she said.

Shilpi, an activist from Bhoomika Vihar, who has been working in Katihar and other Seemanchal districts said she along with her colleagues have been counselling adolescent girls on the problem of fake marriages and how to fight the evil.

“And the girls have now decided to make their leaders responsible for taking action against it. For years they have been watching such incidents in their neighbourhood and must have been hurt and feeling helpless,” she said.