At 88, Begum plays the protagonist

Playing the wife of megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a Bollywood blockbuster could be a dream role for any actress. But for Lucknow’s Farrukh Jafar playing the ‘leading lady’ in the movie was more satisfying than being just the Big B’s Begum.

“Yeh to janata ki meherbani hai! Shoojit (Sircar, director) ne bhi kaha tha bas aap hi aap hain film main, koi aur heroine nahi hai…bas aap hain meri heroine (All this is people’s love. Shoojit had informed me well before the shoot that I will be the leading lady of his movie) says Jafar (88), in her inimitable ‘Lakhnavi andaaz’.

The fact that her name appears above the name of Amitabh in the casting roll speaks volume about how significant her role is in the film released recently on an OTT platform.

“I have done whatever Shoojit and Juhi (Chaturvedi, writer) have told me and made me understand. Though I always try and improvise my lines but in this movie it was so beautifully written that I just did what they said. The language we used in the film was also very much how we all speak,” says the Lucknow’s Ammaji, who is working with Big B for the first time.

“Mere zehan main Bachchan ka tassavur jo tha wohh ‘Silsila’ ke romantic star ka tha. Lekin jab ‘aamna-samna’ hua to badi ghin aai – badi se naak, fata sa kurta pehne, lalchi-kanjoos sa Mirza, ‘Lahaul-vila- kuvat’ (I had this romantic image of Silsila-fame Bachchan on my mind. When I got to see him, we was in his Mirza’s attire and was looking ugly,” she says.

She regrets not getting time to chat with him. “He used to say his dialogues and ‘lup’ se ‘gayab ho jata tha’ (disappear within no time). I could not talk to him and ‘meri khwaish andar ki andar hi reh gai’ (my wish remained buried inside).” She really liked the part in the film where is cutting the 95th birthday cake during the bash in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’.

First seen as Rekha’s mother in ‘Umrao Jaan’ (1981) and then in ‘Swadesh’ (2004), her career zoomed after 2010 with ‘Peepli (Live)’ followed with ‘Barefoot to Goa’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Janisaar’ and ‘Secret Superstar’. Her forthcoming films are ‘Raks’ directed by Baba Azam in Mizwan, ‘Seher’ with Pankaj Kapur shot in Lucknow, Mehrunissa also shot in the state capital and a short film ‘Achaar’.

The octogenarian is keeping her spirits high and raring to work more. “Abhi to araam hi aaram hai! I am staying at home and I like being with my daughter Mehru. I am not scared of corona! One who has brought me to this Earth will only decide when I should go. I am now waiting to do my next film,” she says. Jaffar was scheduled to shoot for her next by ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaz’ director Kushan Nandy.