Athiya Shetty calls hersef ‘introvert’, says ‘It hasn’t been exceptionally hard for me to just stay at home’ amid lockdown

While the world is reeling under the shock of the Covid-19 crisis across the world, Bollywood stars, too, are facing the heat. With no film releases in sight and no shootings, everyone is confined to their respective homes. However, not everyone is complaining about it, especially not Athiya Shetty.

“I am an introvert, so it hasn’t been exceptionally hard for me to stay at home. I feel at peace and quite comfortable being at home. The challenge for me has been processing all the information and news around the crisis, that has affected me. There is so much we can do to help but we can’t go out there physically and do it,” she shares.

While the 27-year-old is finding it challenging to reach out to people in need, she is trying her best to do it along with her family. “I have been doing that via an organisation which is run by my family. I feel like it is also just a time to be empathetic and sympathetic with everyone going through this. This is a disease of the rich which eventually the poor people have to suffer and it is just heartbreaking,” she explains.

Athiya has also been doing her bit for the staff working at her building. She recently shared a video on social media in which the residents of her whole building were seen giving a round of applause for the staff.

“There are people in my building who weren’t able to go to their respective villages. We provided them housing in the building, obviously keeping in mind the social distancing rules. They have stepped up in order making sure everyone is okay and that is highly commendable,” the actor adds.

And amid all this the actor, is getting a lot of time to spend with her otherwise busy family, which includes her father Suniel Shetty, mother Mana Shetty and brother Ahan.

But she is quick to add that it is her father, who is in fact enjoying this family time more than anyone else.

“He hasn’t got the chance to spend time like this with the four of us in the house. I feel like everybody is busy doing their own things and everyone has their own time table and schedules. Finally, all four of us are in sync and have the same schedule and spending a lot of time together. We eat together now which we haven’t done in a long time,” she says.

