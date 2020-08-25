Sections

‘Audience is lapping up rustic, realistic & relatable content’

With a career spanning over 25 years, actor Nitesh Pandey feels now is the right time to experiment with the new stories and content. “I feel the change is happening across...

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:09 IST

By Deep Saxena,

Nitesh Pandey (Sourced)

With a career spanning over 25 years, actor Nitesh Pandey feels now is the right time to experiment with the new stories and content.

“I feel the change is happening across mediums of entertainment. OTT has surely narrowed the gap of films — from silver screen to mobile. With exciting web series and digital movies, audiences are getting to watch more rustic, realistic and relatable content, now. And, they are lapping up!” said the versatile actor over the phone.

Nitesh feels that television content too will change but it will take its own time, “We have to accept that TV’s reach is very wide and digital content will take long to reach all households in our country. Till then, the content of daily soaps which is primarily larger than life, fantasy based and female-oriented is going to stay. Change will happen but at a very slow pace but cinema is surely changing rapidly.”

The actor is known for roles in ‘Pyaar ka Dard Hain…’, ‘Manzilein Apani Apani’, ‘Astitva...’, ‘Saaya’ and ‘Durgesh Nandini’ along with films including ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ and ‘Dabbang 2.’



He was last seen in OTT series ‘Maharaj Ki Jai Ho’, a science-fiction sitcom. “Initially the show was launched on TV in March but due to some issues it was taken off air. It was then streamed on OTT and did exceptionally well. I played king Dhritrasthra, as the show travelled in Mahabharat era through time machine. The response we got was phenomenal even from abroad. It was then I realised the power of digital space.”

Though Nitesh hails from Almora, Uttarakhand and has grown up in Mumbai, he has a strong connect with Lucknow too. His wife writer-actor Arpita Pandey is granddaughter of legendary author Amritlal Nagar.

Telling more about his city connect, Nitesh said, “I am from the lineage of known poet Sumitranandan Pant. He was my maternal grandfather’s brother. He and Amritlalji were great friends. That is how our connection happened and we got married 17 years back. I got married in Lucknow only (2003) but now my in-laws have shifted to Mumbai near to us.”

In Covid times he is happy man shooting for two shows simultaneously. “I’m playing Hansmukh in upcoming daily soap ‘India Wali Maa’. I play husband to Suchita Tiwari who essays the role of the Maa. The show is based on relationship of parents with their son. I am also shooting for another TV show ‘Hero’ which will probably go on air next month. Thankfully both the sets are very close so it’s easy for me. It’s a blessing to get work in such tough times. Sadly, since the budgets have been slashed big time so actors are also facing major remuneration cut,” he shared.

Nitesh has also acted in yet to release movie ‘WingMan’ which has Shashank Arora in lead.

