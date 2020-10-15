Back on fitness track!

two months after getting unlocked, gyms are now looking up...

As the lockdown restrictions are getting eased, people are returning to old spaces including gyms, restaurants, cinema and more. Places themselves have not changed but today we are entirely norm-bound like never before.

It has been two months since when gyms were allowed to operate but it’s only now that they have started looking up amid the new normal.

Dev Yoga Studio’s is all set to reopen his training centre. “We are excited to be back in the real world now. Since months we taking online classes to help my trainees to stay fit and keep their immune system in shape. Though online classes took my studio across the world, I’m glad that we back. The gain out all this is a large number of people have realized the importance of exercising and keeping fit,” shared Dev Mani Tiwari.

Many of these changes may remain for some time says Sajid Ahmed Qureshi, trainer and owner of Fusion Fitness. “Thermal screening, entry of limited number of people and regular sanitisation of equipment — these are some of the precautions that are being followed by us at our gyms since we have resumed operations. Life has changed drastically and we all in this business are reeling under financial crunch too. It will take another two months to get back on our feet. Also, many of our clients have fallen behind due to lack of practice now that’s another challenge for trainers.”

A regular gym goer and fitness freak, Rajkumar Saini, “Gyms were closed and we were locked in our homes. I decided that I will not lose the kind of fitness I have attained in all these months so I did my best. But, after all these months, we required getting back on track and thankfully gyms are functional. I went back to my trainer and I’m glad that slowly all is getting back to normal.”

With members now re-joining, Fitness Habit gym is expanding to maintain social distancing. “For now, we have stopped aerobics. We are adding a new floor where we will have aerobics, yoga and include cross-fit workouts. For now, we have staggered timings to maintain distancing besides other precautions. Also, we have extended the membership for closure period due to the lockdown,” said Sashwat Kesarwani.

Only nine to ten people are being allowed for an hour. Clients have been asked to carry their own water bottle, towel, mask and gloves, shares, Mayank of Fit 7 Lucknow. “We as gym owners and trainers are literally on toes as everything is at stake for us. We have to save business and lives as well. I have acquired a sanitizing machine just to keep things virus free after each session be it aerobics, cardio or yoga. Also, for people at home I suggest to continue doing light breathing exercises and take homemade immunity boosters,” he said.