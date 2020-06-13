‘Beauty of old Lucknow, charms & mesmerises all’

Actor Tina Bhatiya who was last seen in ‘Gully boy’ and TV shows like ‘Pyaar ke Papad’ and ‘Kyuki Jeena Isi ka Naam Hai,’ is more than elated to share screen space with none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

“Like many out there I too have been a diehard fan of Amitabh sir and wanted to work with him in any capacity. When I was offered this film by Soojit (Sirkar) sir, I was glad to bag the role but had not thought in my wildest dream that it I will get to work with Amitabh sir. I got to know about this only when the entire star cast finally met.”

A National School of Drama (NSD) alumna, she has been a theatre person throughout. “I’m out and out a theatre person. For me being on stage is a feeling of being alive as an actor. Besides acting, I have also directed a play based on three stories from legendry writer Harishankar Parsai that has done multiple shows till date. After NSD, I took up theatre and then TV. Thereafter, from Delhi, I moved to Mumbai and theatre kept me all occupied till I bagged a role in ‘Gully Boy.’ I consider myself lucky to have worked with makers like Zoya Akhtar and Soojit sir, in the beginning of my career in films.”

Talking about her role in ‘Gulabo Sitaboo,’ she said, “I play ‘Dulahin’ who is a care taker at ‘Fatima Mahal’ and lives with her husband and child. Working with such a cast and makers gave me immense happiness. Soojit sir is from theatre background and his idea of film-making is very similar to theatre. Amitabh sir is such pleasure to work with; you get to learn so much from him when he is on the sets. Getting to work with young superstars like Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana was a great feeling too as they are truly humble and know their craft so well. The best part was when Ayushmann recognised me as ‘choti ammi’ from ‘Gully Boy’.”

Sharing her experience of shooting in city of nawabs, “I have been to Lucknow for a play before and knew the place all well. But shooting here for a film was an altogether a different experience. The beauty of old Lucknow, charms and mesmerises all. You feel you are in another world altogether. I love the places we shot in specially that palace and those narrow lane buildings which have numerous stories to tell. Also, the people and markets are so cool. You feel you are in another world.”

Tina regrets that due to ongoing crisis the film couldn’t get theatrical release. “The crisis has affected us all especially our work but I and husband, actor Boloram Das, made a good use of the time and shot a short film, ‘Conditions Apply’ where we acted, directed and released the film last week. We used the time to the fullest.”