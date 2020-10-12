Sections
E-Paper
Home / / ‘Being a drama queen comes naturally to me…’

‘Being a drama queen comes naturally to me…’

Actor Shamin Mannan enjoys playing emotional characters big-time. “I love playing typical, emotional characters and being a drama queen comes naturally to me. Comedy is...

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 15:37 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Shamin Mannan

Actor Shamin Mannan enjoys playing emotional characters big-time. “I love playing typical, emotional characters and being a drama queen comes naturally to me. Comedy is certainly a tough job but if it works and an actor strikes that instant connect with the audience then it’s a win-win situation for both,” said the ‘Sanskar: Dharohar Apno Ki’ actor.

Hailing from Dibrugarh (Assam), Shamin always had acting on her career list. “Becoming an actor was always on my mind. Even during my second-year of engineering in Bangalore, I wanted to give acting a chance! I missed those college plays and being on stage. Soon I relocated to Mumbai and did an acting crash course to start looking for projects. Then shows like ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya’, ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’ and more gave me a foothold in the industry. Thankfully, all shows gave me a chance to play lead or pivotal characters.”

Talking about her film debut during a webinar, Shamin said, “I did romantic comedy ‘Love Shagun’ in 2016 and enjoyed being on 70mm. It was then I had an urge to do more films but understood that it was time to unlearn and start afresh. So, I took a break and started doing theatre under well-known actor Neeraj Kabi. That really helped me to sharpen my skills and learn the nuances of acting.”

Currently, Shamin is busy playing a pivotal part in a light comedy series ‘Ram Pyare Sirf Hamare.’ “It’s a fun role and it gave me enough scope to play an emotional character with a splash of comedy.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Oct 12, 2020 14:42 IST
Paul R Milgrom, Robert B Wilson win Nobel Prize in economics
Oct 12, 2020 15:35 IST
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting after Mumbai power outage
Oct 12, 2020 15:02 IST
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Oct 12, 2020 14:28 IST

latest news

Only 200 persons to pull Lord Raghunath’s chariot at Kullu Dussehra fest
Oct 12, 2020 15:40 IST
‘Being a drama queen comes naturally to me…’
Oct 12, 2020 15:37 IST
Foundation stone of Nechiphu Tunnel on road to China border in Arunachal laid by Rajnath Singh
Oct 12, 2020 15:35 IST
CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020: How to check at cbseresults.nic.in
Oct 12, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.