127 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, toll rises to 40

127 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, toll rises to 40

With 40 deaths and 530 discharges, there are 802 active corona cases in the state.

Updated: May 19, 2020 14:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh, Bengaluru

Civil defence officials wear protective suits to help a man who was lying on the roadside near Hebbal flyover during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 26, 2020. (PTI)

In a biggest ever spike in Karnataka, 127 Covid-19 cases were confirmed, taking the total number of infections to 1,373 in the state, where three fatalities have been reported, taking the toll to 40, the health department said on Tuesday.

Of the 127 newly confirmed cases, 91 are those with inter state travel history from neighboring Maharashtra, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

The remaining include cases with inter state travel history from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat; also those who are contacts of patients already tested positive, those from containment zones in Davangere, Vijayapura, Bengaluru urban, inter district travel history to Davangere, and history of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and SARI.

Out of the fresh cases, 62 are from Mandya, Davangere 19, Shivamogga 12, Kalaburagi 11, Bengaluru urban 6, Udupi and Uttara Kannada 4, Hassan 3, Chikkamagaluru 2, and one each from Gadag, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Chitradurga.



With 40 deaths and 530 discharges, there are 802 active corona cases in the state.

The three deaths include- a 61-year-old man from Ballari, who was diagnosed with SARI and had travel history to Bengaluru.

He was a known case of IHD (Ischemic heart disease) with recent history of cardiac surgery.

He died today at designated hospital in the district and tested positive for Covid-19.

Also, a 65-year-old man from Vijayapura, a known case of HTN (Hypertension), DM (Diabetes mellitus), and IHD was brought dead on May 18 to designated hospital in the district and tested positive for Covid-19.

A 54-year-old man from Bengaluru, known case of IHD, was admitted to private hospital in the city and died on May 18.

He tested positive for Covid-19.

