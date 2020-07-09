Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / 15 more cops test positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru

15 more cops test positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru

Out of these, 12 are from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) police station, sources said.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 10:41 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

A total of 27 police staff of the Whitefield division have tested positive so far and five have been discharged. (ANI file photo)

15 police personnel from Bengaluru’s Whitefield division tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Out of these, 12 are from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) police station, sources said.

A total of 27 police staff of the Whitefield division have tested positive so far and five have been discharged. The HAL police station closed on June 27 after one police staff tested Covid positive. All personnel of the police station were tested in the following days and 12 tests returned positive.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Here’s how lung, immune system in kids protect from severe Covid-19
Jul 09, 2020 12:09 IST
This cat, named Pancakes, may remind you of yourself stepping into an air conditioned room. Watch
Jul 09, 2020 12:05 IST
Covid-19: Plasma therapy to start in BHU from Thursday
Jul 09, 2020 12:05 IST
Karan says wife was the ‘stronger one’ after they suffered a miscarriage
Jul 09, 2020 12:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.