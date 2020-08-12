Sections
Home / Bengaluru / 2 die after communal violence breaks out in Bengaluru over Facebook post

2 die after communal violence breaks out in Bengaluru over Facebook post

The youth who had allegedly posted the content has been arrested by the city police.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 06:45 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

A policeman keeps vigil at a deserted street in Bengaluru. (ANI)

Two people were killed in Bengaluru in police firing after communal violence broke out in parts of the city on Tuesday night after a youth allegedly posted derogatory content insulting a religious figure on Facebook.

Members of the minority community pelted stones at the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Shrinivasa Murthy, DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations. Several policemen sustained injuries as the mob hurled bottles and stones at them.

The youth who is said to be associated with the Congress MLA has been arrested. The city police commissioner Kamal Pant has said that the police has also detained 110 people for rioting. The youth arrested for posting the content has denied his role saying that his social media account has been hacked.

Section 144 has been imposed across Bengaluru.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ecuador says China restoring shrimp exports following Covid-19 dispute
Aug 12, 2020 06:39 IST
2 die after communal violence breaks out in Bengaluru over Facebook post
Aug 12, 2020 06:45 IST
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on August 12
Aug 12, 2020 06:29 IST
Haryana Police busts interstate gang involved in ATM card cloning, 4 held
Aug 12, 2020 06:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.