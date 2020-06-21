Sections
Home / Bengaluru / 3 killed while performing stunts on bike in Bengaluru

3 killed while performing stunts on bike in Bengaluru

“Three men died in a road accident when they were performing bike stunts at airport road early morning today. They are residents of Govindapura area of Bengaluru, Karnataka,” the police said.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Jasra Afreen, Bengaluru

Three people were killed on Sunday while allegedly performing stunts on a bike here at the airport road in Bengaluru. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo (Representative Image))

Three people were killed on Sunday while allegedly performing stunts on a bike here at the airport road in Bengaluru.

“Three men died in a road accident when they were performing bike stunts at airport road early morning today. They are residents of Govindapura area of Bengaluru, Karnataka,” the police said.

A case has been registered at Yelahanka Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.



