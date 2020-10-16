Sections
45-year-old bar owner shot dead in Bengaluru

45-year-old bar owner shot dead in Bengaluru

A 45-year-old bar owner was shot dead by motorcycle-borne men here on Thursday, police said.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Bengaluru

Police suspect that a double-barrel gun was used in the incident. (File photo for representation)

Manish Shetty, a native of Koppa town in Chikkamagaluru district, had just come out of the bar near Brigade Road when he was shot at by the assailants who then sped away, the police said.

Manish was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to injuries, they said.

Police suspect that a double-barrel gun was used in the incident.

A case of murder has been registered, they said.

