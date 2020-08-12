Sections
Home / Bengaluru / 5 charred to death after private bus catches fire in Karnataka’s Chitradurga

5 charred to death after private bus catches fire in Karnataka’s Chitradurga

Two children and a woman were among the people who died after the bus caught fire.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 08:40 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

The bus in Chitradurga was carrying 32 passengers. (HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)

At least five people were burnt alive after a bus travelling from Vijayapura to Bengaluru caught fire on the highway in Chitradurga district of Karnataka in the early hours of Wednesday.

The private bus was said to be carrying 32 passengers when it caught fire on National Highway 4 at KR Halli in Hiriyur taluk of the district. Among the dead are two children and a woman. The bus is said to have caught fire after it developed some engine trouble. Hiriyur SP Radhika visited the site of the accident.

The injured have been shifted to a district government hospital. Hiriyur Police have registered an FIR and further investigations are on.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bindi Irwin shares adorable post, announces she’s expecting first child with husband Chandler Powell
Aug 12, 2020 09:48 IST
Odisha Board plus two Science Results 2020 to be declared today, here’s list of websites to check 12th scores
Aug 12, 2020 09:42 IST
Mbappé training return boosts PSG for Atalanta quarterfinal
Aug 12, 2020 09:41 IST
Sanitiser deaths: Main accused arrested, learned from YouTube videos
Aug 12, 2020 09:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.