63 Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka, tally touches 1,458

63 Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka, tally touches 1,458

With 40 deaths and 553 discharges, there are 864 active coronavirus cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

Updated: May 20, 2020 13:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Bengaluru Karnataka

Ten patients who have recovered, have been discharged so far on Wednesday. (ANI)

As many as sixty three new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,458, the health department said on Wednesday.

Ten patients who have recovered, have been discharged so far on Wednesday, it said.

The fresh cases, which were confirmed from last evening to this noon include- 21 from Hassan, Bidar-10, Mandya-8, Kalburagi- 7, Udupi- 6, Tuamakuru and Bengaluru urban- 4, and one each from Yadgir, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.



However, the department has not shared the details of patients newly tested positive like- age, gender, their travel or contact history- in its mid-day bulletin.

