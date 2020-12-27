9 injured after four cars collide near Bengaluru airport

Nine people were injured after four cars collided with each other at the airport road in Bengaluru (Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

As many as nine people were injured after four cars collided with each other at the airport road in Bengaluru, the traffic police said on Sunday.

According to it, all the injured have been rushed to the hospital.

