9 injured after four cars collide near Bengaluru airport

According to it, all the injured have been rushed to the hospital.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 14:28 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Bengaluru

Nine people were injured after four cars collided with each other at the airport road in Bengaluru (Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

As many as nine people were injured after four cars collided with each other at the airport road in Bengaluru, the traffic police said on Sunday.

“Nine people injured after four cars collided with each other at the airport road in Bengaluru. The injured have been rushed to the hospital,” it said in a statement.

