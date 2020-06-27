Sections
Home / Bengaluru / 99-year old woman recovers from coronavirus at a government hospital in Karnataka

99-year old woman recovers from coronavirus at a government hospital in Karnataka

The elderly woman, who was admitted to the Victoria Hospital on June 17 with mild symptoms of coronavirus was discharged today.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 13:15 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Bengaluru Karnataka

The doctor who attended on her, said the elderly woman did not trouble the staff and remained in good spirits all along. (PTI)

A 99-year old woman has recovered from Covid-19 at a government hospital in Karnataka, Health department officials said.

The elderly woman, who was admitted to the Victoria Hospital on June 17 with mild symptoms of coronavirus was discharged today, they further said.

“After her son and daughter-in-law were tested positive for coronavirus she too was hospitalised along with them as a primary contact,” a health department official told P T I.

She had mild symptoms of the virus and was taken care accordingly, the official added.



A doctor who attended on her, said the elderly woman did not trouble the staff and remained in good spirits all along.

The elderly woman was discharged on Friday after her reports came negative while her son and daughter-in-law are still in the hospital, the doctor said.

The doctor further said even though the 99-year old woman has been tested negative, she will be under observation and tests will be conducted at regular intervals.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

If Misbah is to be Babar’s mentor, then we have a problem: Aamer Sohail
Jun 27, 2020 14:02 IST
‘Immune cells involved in protection against Covid-19 identified’: Study
Jun 27, 2020 14:00 IST
Ammonia gas leak in factory in AP’s Kurnool kills manager, 3 others survive
Jun 27, 2020 13:59 IST
German state bank faces $112 million of losses from Wirecard
Jun 27, 2020 13:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.