All you need to know about New Year restrictions imposed in Bengaluru due to Covid-19

Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that strict measures will be enforced in Bengaluru and all other cities. The minister urged all the people of the state to follow Covid-19 protocols.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 12:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan have placed night curbs to prevent large gatherings. (HT Photo. Representative image)

As people gear up to celebrate New Year, many states across India have imposed restrictions to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), especially in the wake of the new UK strain which has so far infected 25 people in India.

States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan have placed night curbs to prevent large gatherings.

Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that strict measures will be enforced in Bengaluru and all other cities. The minister urged all the people of the state to follow Covid-19 protocols. The state has registered nearly 9,19,000 infections of which 12,081 have died.

Here are details about the restrictions imposed in Bengaluru ahead of New Year celebrations: 



1. The Karnataka government has prohibited parties, DJ dance programmes and special events organised at clubs and pubs that tend to attract the public in huge numbers. Bommai added that Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) have been alloted the responsibility of controlling clubs and pubs that come under their respective jurisdictions.



2. People are not allowed to assemble in large numbers in areas like Koramangala, Indira Nagar, MG Road and Brigade road. Bengaluru Police commissioner Kamal Pant said that ‘No-Man zones’ will be created in these areas and only people with advance reservation coupons for bars and restaurants will be allowed.

Also Read: Night curbs imposed in Delhi on December 31 and January 1 from 11pm to 6am

3. Pant added that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in the city from 6 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1. Gathering of people at public places and roads for celebrations has been completely banned. However, routine activities are allowed to be carried out.

4. Restaurants and hotels in Bengaluru can operate in line with the previous coronavirus-related directions issued. However, they are not allowed to organise any parties.

5. Celebrations in residential complexes for residents and private clubs for the members may be held without organising any special events.

(With agency inputs)

