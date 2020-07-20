Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Amid surge in Covid cases, minister rules out Bengaluru lockdown extension

Amid surge in Covid cases, minister rules out Bengaluru lockdown extension

The minister however clarified that other restrictions like night-time curfew and weekend curfew would continue to be in force as in other parts of the state.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:23 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Earlier home minister Basvraj Bommai speaking to the media had also reiterated that lockdown was not a solution and that there would be no extension of the same in Bengaluru. (ANI photo)

The Karnataka government on Monday decided not to extend the weeklong lockdown - in force from July 14 to 22 - for state capital Bengaluru. This was announced by medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar after a meeting convened by the CM to review the situation in the city. The minister however clarified that other restrictions like night-time curfew and weekend curfew would continue to be in force as in other parts of the state, but it would be business as usual from Wednesday.

Earlier home minister Basvraj Bommai speaking to the media had also reiterated that lockdown was not a solution and that there would be no extension of the same in Bengaluru. The decision by the government came despite a surge in Covid-19 cases. On Monday, the state recorded 3648 new cases taking the total to 67,420 cases which includes 23,795 discharges and 1,403 deaths. Bengaluru meanwhile recorded 1,452 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number of active cases in the city to 25,574.

Even as the Congress continued to allege that there were large scale irregularities and corruption involved in the procurement of equipment to treat Covid-19 patients, the government said they are false reports. Addressing the media, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayana and Minister for health and family welfare B Sriramulu claimed that all purchases were above board and have been done in a transparent manner.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Health workers getting infected is cause for concern, says Kerala Health Minister
Jul 20, 2020 21:27 IST
3 months after wife’s death, man among 4 booked for murder in Amritsar
Jul 20, 2020 21:24 IST
Amid surge in Covid cases, minister rules out Bengaluru lockdown extension
Jul 20, 2020 21:23 IST
Asymptomatic Covid positive woman ‘escapes’ home quarantine to fly to hubby in UAE; Hinjewadi cops probe case for FIR
Jul 20, 2020 21:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.