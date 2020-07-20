Amid surge in Covid cases, minister rules out Bengaluru lockdown extension

Earlier home minister Basvraj Bommai speaking to the media had also reiterated that lockdown was not a solution and that there would be no extension of the same in Bengaluru. (ANI photo)

The Karnataka government on Monday decided not to extend the weeklong lockdown - in force from July 14 to 22 - for state capital Bengaluru. This was announced by medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar after a meeting convened by the CM to review the situation in the city. The minister however clarified that other restrictions like night-time curfew and weekend curfew would continue to be in force as in other parts of the state, but it would be business as usual from Wednesday.

Earlier home minister Basvraj Bommai speaking to the media had also reiterated that lockdown was not a solution and that there would be no extension of the same in Bengaluru. The decision by the government came despite a surge in Covid-19 cases. On Monday, the state recorded 3648 new cases taking the total to 67,420 cases which includes 23,795 discharges and 1,403 deaths. Bengaluru meanwhile recorded 1,452 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number of active cases in the city to 25,574.

Even as the Congress continued to allege that there were large scale irregularities and corruption involved in the procurement of equipment to treat Covid-19 patients, the government said they are false reports. Addressing the media, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayana and Minister for health and family welfare B Sriramulu claimed that all purchases were above board and have been done in a transparent manner.