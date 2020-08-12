Sections
Home / Bengaluru / Bengaluru clashes: Digvijaya Singh seeks probe into source social media post

Bengaluru clashes: Digvijaya Singh seeks probe into source social media post

Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew was arrested for allegedly sharing a ‘derogatory’ post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 10:26 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The Congress leader condemned the violence and appealed for peace. (HT file photo)

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the source of social media post which resulted in violence in Bengaluru rather only taking cognizance of people who shared it.

The Congress leader condemned the violence and appealed for peace.

“I strongly condemn Communally Provocative Offensive Post on Social Media which resulted in violence in Bengaluru. I appeal to all to remain calm and peaceful. Police must find out the source from which the Post originated rather than take cognisance of only those who shared it,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew was arrested for allegedly sharing a ‘derogatory’ post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night.



110 accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Two persons died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes, the police said.

Earlier, Murthy’s house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pandemic has shattered global Class of 2020’s hopes for landing first job
Aug 12, 2020 11:15 IST
PM to launch platform to honour honest taxpayers on Thursday
Aug 12, 2020 11:13 IST
Priyanka Chopra calls Kamala Harris’ nomination as a ‘proud moment’
Aug 12, 2020 11:12 IST
‘Benaud kept on saying if I bowl to potential, India will beat Australia’
Aug 12, 2020 11:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.