Bengaluru clashes: Police arrests 35 more accused, total arrests at 340

Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged “derogatory” social media post. At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident. (Reuters file photo)

35 more accused have been arrested in connection with Bengaluru violence that broke out on August 11, taking the total number of arrests in the cases to 340, informed the police on Sunday.

The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has also been extended till 6 am on August 18. The situation in the area remains tense. Section 144 has been extended twice in the area.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station 3 days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged “derogatory” social media post by his nephew, the police said.

“An FIR is registered at DJ Halli Police Station on the complaint of MLA A Srinivas Murthy. As per the complaint, 2,000-3,000 people set his house and other properties including vehicles, on fire on August 11. Gold and silver items, vehicles and other things worth Rs 3 crore were robbed as per the complaint,” said the Police.

“Complaint was filed by MLA after three days of the incident. Complainant MLA said that he was unable to come out of trauma after his house was burnt,” the police added.

11 other FIRs had been registered till August 14 in connection with Bengaluru violence cases, out of which seven have been registered at DJ Halli police station in the city, the police had said earlier on August 14.

Among the accused who are arrested are Naveen, the nephew of MLA Srinivas Murthy, and include Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator from Nagwara ward - Irshad Begum.

