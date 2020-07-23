Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Bengaluru firm to produce NASA-designed US-FDA authorised ventilators

Bengaluru firm to produce NASA-designed US-FDA authorised ventilators

CuraSigna, promoted by Sushil Swabhiman Trust (SST), is in an advanced stage of manufacturing the ventilators first for meeting Indias needs in the Covid-19 situation and then for exports, it said in a statement.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 14:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Bengaluru

The firm said in a statement it is among a handful of Indian companies licenced by NASA for meeting the worldwide acute shortage of ventilators needed in treating Covid-19 patients. (HT File / Photo used for representational purpose only)

Bengaluru-based tech company in medical equipment design, CuraSigna, said on Thursday it is going into the production of NASA -designed and FDA-approved multi-functional ventilators named “VITAL (Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessible Locally).”

The firm said in a statement it is among a handful of Indian companies licenced by NASA for meeting the worldwide acute shortage of ventilators needed in treating Covid-19 patients.

CuraSigna, promoted by Sushil Swabhiman Trust (SST), is in an advanced stage of manufacturing the ventilators first for meeting India’s needs in the Covid-19 situation and then for exports, it said in a statement.

CuraSigna has its manufacturing resources at Non-Ferrous Material Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), Hyderabad, an autonomous “non-grant-in-aid institution” under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, it said.



NFTDC has been engaged in the design and development of vital medical equipment for the last two decades.

CuraSigna is proposing to blend the hardware capabilities of NFTDC with its state-of-the-art software expertise and international quality control processes in the manufacture of not only advanced ventilators but also other critical care equipment, the statement added.

It is estimated that the domestic ventilator supply-demand gap is at least about 100,000 high-pressure Ventilators.

Besides, the SAARC and South East Asian region requirements of such ventilators are about another 300,000, according to the statement.

CuraSigna has already partnered with Max Global, Malaysia, for export of Ventilators in the South East Asian region.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pooja Batra shares throwback pic with Channing Tatum
Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST
Brain network mechanism causes spatial memory impairment: Study
Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST
84 test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu’s Raj Bhawan
Jul 23, 2020 15:00 IST
Amazon to offer auto insurance in India
Jul 23, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.