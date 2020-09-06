Bengaluru Namma Metro to resume from tomorrow. Here’s all you need to know

A six-coach Namma Metro runs on a track after its inauguration in June 2018. (PTI File Photo )

After the Centre’s nod, Bengaluru Metro is all set to start operations from Monday in a graded manner after services remained suspended for over five months in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Metro trains will start plying in three stages keeping Covid-19 protocols in mind.

Here’s everything you need to know:

--In the first stage of Unlock 4, from September 7 to September 10, operations will resume on the Bengaluru Namma Metro’s Purple Line from 8am till 11am. The trains will also operate in a second shift between 4:30pm and 7:30pm on the Baiyappanahalli-Mysuru Road route.

--The Green Line will resume services in the second phase, i.e. between September 9 and 10, on Nagasandra-Yellachenahalli route. The timings will be the same as the first stage in both slots.

--In the third phase, from September 11 onwards, the trains will play on both routes from 7am till 9pm.

--Passengers will only be allowed to use smart cards and no tokens will be sold at the counters. There won’t be any card recharge counter open at the stations. Passengers will have to use online mode via an app that will be made available September 7 onwards.

--The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) has made it mandatory for commuters to wear masks, else they won’t be allowed inside the stations.

--All passengers will also have to undergo thermal screening at the entrance of the Metro station.

--In order to ensure social distancing, yellow queue strips have been marked in front of the ticket counters, escalators and lifts, and on platforms in front of each door of every coach.

--Only 400 commuters will be allowed at a time inside a train. Alternate seats are to be left vacant and standing is allowed only at the yellow strip marked location.

--Only four to six passengers can avail the lift service at once.

--Hand sanitisers will be provided at the station entrances.

--No more than 50 people will be allowed inside the stations except terminal and interchange stations.

--All passengers will have to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones in order to travel on these trains.