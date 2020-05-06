Sections
Home / Bengaluru / Bengaluru Police fire at man wanted in murder case after he attacks them

Bengaluru Police fire at man wanted in murder case after he attacks them

The head constable was injured and shifted to a hospital.

Updated: May 06, 2020 17:21 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

The man, indentified as Prabhu, attacked a head constable near Acharya college towards Sasuveghatta road while trying to escape arrest. The head constable was injured and shifted to a hospital. (PTI file photo. Representative image )

A man wanted in murder case was arrested here on Wednesday after police fired at him as he attacked a police official while trying to escape.

The man, indentified as Prabhu, attacked a head constable near Acharya college towards Sasuveghatta road while trying to escape arrest. The head constable was injured and shifted to a hospital.

The police were chasing Prabhu in connection with the murder case when the incident took place. He allegedly killed a man, identified as Karan Singh, by stabbing him at the Sidedahalli road following an argument between them on May 4.

“In the limits of Bagalagunte Police Station, a man Karan Singh was allegedly killed by Prabhu and others on Monday. Arjun Singh, brother of Karan Singh, had a quarrel with Prabhu when they were playing a game (online). He was stabbed and taken to hospital,” said Shashikumar, DCP Bengaluru North Division.



“This information went to Karan Singh, who came with some of his friends to find out why Prabhu has done this. In the process, Prabhu suddenly stabbed him twice in abdomen and chest. Karan Singh died on the spot,” the officer said.

He said police teams were trying to find Prabhu and another accused in the case.

“Today morning two teams were trying to find him near Acharya institute in under construction buildings. Suddenly he came out and tried escaping. In the process a round was fired in the air. He started attacking police and one round was fired on his right leg. He was incapacitated and taken in police custody,” Shashikumar said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
May 06, 2020 17:09 IST
In Karnataka’s Rs 1600-cr lockdown relief, Rs 5,000 for barbers, taxi drivers
May 06, 2020 17:37 IST
Riaz Naikoo aka Bin Qasim, Kashmir’s Hizbul chief, shot dead in overnight op
May 06, 2020 17:48 IST
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
May 06, 2020 16:23 IST

latest news

Will take a call after considering all aspects: Bengal govt reply to MHA
May 06, 2020 18:01 IST
Stranded pets, desperate owners split up by coronavirus travel curbs
May 06, 2020 18:02 IST
Members of Islamic State-Haqqani network arrested over Kabul attacks
May 06, 2020 18:00 IST
Aarogya Setu reaches feature phones, here’s how to get it
May 06, 2020 18:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.