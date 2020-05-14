Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Bengaluru: Returnees to be quarantined at hotels, institutional facilities

The Indian Railways had partially resumed its passenger train operations from Tuesday after over one and a half months of halt owing to the Covid-19 lockdown in the country.

Updated: May 14, 2020 12:22 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

Initially, the Railways is running 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started on Monday. (Reuters file photo )

Several buses on Thursday were seen parked outside Bengaluru city railway station to transport passengers to hotels or institutional quarantine facilities.

Earlier today, a special train, carrying passengers from Delhi arrived at Bengaluru city railway station.

All passengers were thermally screened after they deboarded the train.

The Indian Railways had partially resumed its passenger train operations from Tuesday after over one and a half months of halt owing to the Covid-19 lockdown in the country.



Initially, the Railways is running 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started on Monday.

