Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Bengaluru’s Covid-19 cases double in 5 days, tally at 3,419

Bengaluru’s Covid-19 cases double in 5 days, tally at 3,419

Bengaluru now accounts for 26 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka. It has 2,692 active cases and has reported 88 deaths, the highest in both cases.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 17:22 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Bengaluru

Karnataka’s mortality rate was low at 1.56 per cent against 3 per cent at the national level, according to the state’s medical education minister. (HT File )

Coronavirus cases doubled in the Karnataka capital in just five days, from 1,556 on Tuesday to 3,419 by Sunday evening, said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, here on Monday.

Bengaluru now accounts for 26 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka. It has 2,692 active cases and has reported 88 deaths, the highest in both cases.

However, Karnataka’s mortality rate was low at 1.56 per cent against 3 per cent at the national level, he said. The state’s recovery rate stood at 57 per cent with 7,507 discharges, he added.

After testing 5.95 lakh people, the state’s positivity rate stands at 2.21 per cent. Till Sunday evening, of the 13,190 Covid-19 cases in the state, 5,472 were active.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘I’ve actually had it’: Ian Botham narrates his experience with Covid-19
Jun 29, 2020 17:41 IST
DU Open Book Exam mock test for final semester to begin from July 4, check timetable here
Jun 29, 2020 17:34 IST
Bomb, mortars kill 23 civilians including children in Afghanistan’s Helmand
Jun 29, 2020 17:34 IST
Netflix India tweets hilarious disclaimer while watching Dark, netizens agree
Jun 29, 2020 17:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.