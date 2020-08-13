Sections
Home / Bengaluru / Bengaluru violence: Sec 144 extended in DJ Halli, KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on Aug 15

Bengaluru violence: Sec 144 extended in DJ Halli, KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on Aug 15

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant had on Wednesday announced that the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 14:26 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Bengaluru

Policemen outside the DJ Halli police station. (ANI)

Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been extended in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 15. Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people at a place, had been imposed in the entire city on Wednesday after violence broke out in some parts of the city over a derogatory social media post.

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant had on Wednesday announced that the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15.

FIR has been filed against 17 main accused in violence that took place on August 11.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday’s violence in Bengaluru and said so far 146 people have been arrested.



The arrested persons have been accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police. The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting “derogatory” material on social media.

Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amid lockdown, Assam state zoo welcomes Simba, Sultan and his sister
Aug 13, 2020 14:30 IST
Bengaluru violence: Sec 144 extended in 2 police station limits till Aug 15
Aug 13, 2020 14:26 IST
Need to forgive, forget misunderstandings occured in last one month, says Gehlot
Aug 13, 2020 14:25 IST
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra , twice in 2 days
Aug 13, 2020 14:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.