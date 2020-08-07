Sections
Home / Bengaluru / Chief priest, four others of Coorg temple missing as rains flood Karnataka

Chief priest, four others of Coorg temple missing as rains flood Karnataka

The chief priest Narayana Achar, his wife, elder brother, and two assistant priests are feared to have been swept away or buried under the debris, following the landslides.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 06:48 IST

By Venkatesh Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Talacauvery, marked by a small pond and a temple, is said to be the birthplace of River Cauvery. (AP file photo. Representative image)

At least five people, including the chief priest of the Talacauvery temple in Kodagu district of Karnataka, are missing after heavy rainfall caused landslides in the Brahmagiri hills adjoining the temple. The coastal, northern and Malnad areas of the state received heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Talacauvery, marked by a small pond and a temple, is said to be the birthplace of River Cauvery. The chief priest Narayana Achar, his wife, elder brother, and two assistant priests are feared to have been swept away or buried under the debris, following the landslides.

According to district officials, rainfall of 486 mm was reported at Bhagamandala in 24 hours between August 5 and 6, as recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Chief minister Yediyurappa said that ₹50 crore has been released for rescue and relief measures. Both Cauvery and Lakshma Teertha rivers in Kodagu were in spate, marooning several villages and hampering relief operations.

Northern Karnataka districts of Hubli, Dharwad, Belgavi and coastal districts of Udupi, Mangalore, Karwar were also flooded. A red alert continues in several districts. Congress’s Siddaramiah tweeted, “There is heavy downpour in various parts of Karnataka, disrupting livelihoods of many people. Government has failed to come to their rescue. Do we even have an existing government?”



