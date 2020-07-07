Sections
Community transmission of coronavirus in Karnataka, says minister Madhuswamy

The minister said he feels that ‘somewhere the situation is going out of hand.”

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 06:36 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Bengaluru

A woman with her daughter walks past a closed tyre recycling shop at Kalasipalya area in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Coronavirus is spreading at the community level in Karnataka, said minister, JC Madhuswamy on Monday.

“Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur COVID Hospital is critical. There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level,” Madhuswamy, Tumakuru district-in-charge minister, told reporters here.

“We have reached a point where it is difficult for the district authorities to restrain it, even though we are trying to restrain it. Somewhere the situation is going out of hand,” he said.

The minister confirmed that the cumulative toll in the district due to COVID-19 rises to 9.



Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar have denied of community transmission of coronavirus in Karnataka.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 23,474 coronavirus cases in Karnataka including 13,255 and 372 deaths.

