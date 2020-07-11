Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / As Covid-19 spikes, B S Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru

As Covid-19 spikes, B S Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru

Out of Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally of 36,216 Bengaluru alone has reported more than 15,000 cases.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bengaluru City Police and Nightingales Medical Trust jointly organised Covid-19 health checkup to police Personnel at Police Commissioner’s Office. (ANI)

Karnataka government will impose complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22 to check rising cases of Covid-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Saturday

“As Covid-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22,” Yediyurappa said in a statement.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with more than 15,000 infections out of Karnataka’s tally of 36, 216 . A total of 14,716 people have recovered so far while 613 have died, according to the .stet health department.

During this period hospitals facilities, groceries, milk, vegetables, medicines and other daily use items will be available, also already scheduled Medical exams will be held.



Under Unlock 2.0 the Karnataka state government has already announced complete lockdown on five Sundays in the state starting from July 5 to August 2.

The spike in Covid-19 cases had triggered speculations that the government was considering extending it to Saturdays too. The government aims to control the spread of the virus by restricting the movement of people.

Despite the complete lockdown on Sundays, essential activities and marriages already fixed on those days have been permitted by the government.

Hours before Yediyurappa’s statement , his deputy C N Ashwath Narayan said lockdown helps in restricting the movement of people.

“But with lockdown you can only postpone the spread and not eradicate it,” he said, according to PTI.

He also said that the government would also have to consider the impact of the lockdown on the people.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Containment zones increase in Bengal with highest single-day spike of 1,344 new Covid-19 cases
Jul 11, 2020 22:03 IST
Fund-starved MC puts Chandigarh’s first pet dog park on hold
Jul 11, 2020 22:02 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bangalore
Jul 11, 2020 22:09 IST
Liverpool’s home winning streak ends in draw with Burnley
Jul 11, 2020 21:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.