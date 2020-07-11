As Covid-19 spikes, B S Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru

Karnataka government will impose complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22 to check rising cases of Covid-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Saturday

“As Covid-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22,” Yediyurappa said in a statement.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with more than 15,000 infections out of Karnataka’s tally of 36, 216 . A total of 14,716 people have recovered so far while 613 have died, according to the .stet health department.

During this period hospitals facilities, groceries, milk, vegetables, medicines and other daily use items will be available, also already scheduled Medical exams will be held.

Under Unlock 2.0 the Karnataka state government has already announced complete lockdown on five Sundays in the state starting from July 5 to August 2.

The spike in Covid-19 cases had triggered speculations that the government was considering extending it to Saturdays too. The government aims to control the spread of the virus by restricting the movement of people.

Despite the complete lockdown on Sundays, essential activities and marriages already fixed on those days have been permitted by the government.

Hours before Yediyurappa’s statement , his deputy C N Ashwath Narayan said lockdown helps in restricting the movement of people.

“But with lockdown you can only postpone the spread and not eradicate it,” he said, according to PTI.

He also said that the government would also have to consider the impact of the lockdown on the people.