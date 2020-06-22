Sections
Complete shutdown in parts of Bengaluru to fight Covid-19: BS Yediyurappa

At a cabinet meeting called today to take stock of the situation, Yediyurappa decided to enforce complete shutdown in KR Market, Chamarajapete, Kalasipalya and Chickpete.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 19:24 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

In the recent past, the government has been an active votary for opening up the state for more activities. The same willingness to open the economy was conveyed by chief minister BS Yediyurappa in the chief ministers’ video conference with PM Modi. (Photo @BSYBJP)

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to enforce complete and full lockdown in four major areas of the state capital, following a sharp rise in the coronavirus cases.

At a cabinet meeting called today to take stock of the situation, Yediyurappa decided to enforce complete shutdown in KR Market, Chamarajapete, Kalasipalya and Chickpete.

Briefing reporters after the review meeting, minister for revenue and municipal administration R Ashoka said that some of the quarantined are leaving their phones behind and roaming around, thus evading strict government regulations. He warned that police would register a criminal case against those breaking quarantine rules. The government has also promised to notify tariff rates for treatment in private hospitals shortly.

In the recent past, the government has been an active votary for opening up the state for more activities. The same willingness to open the economy was conveyed by chief minister BS Yediyurappa in the chief ministers’ video conference with PM Modi.



The development follows after the state saw its biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases with 453 new virus cases being registered on Sunday. Out of them 196 were from Bengaluru.

On Monday, the state capital at 126 new cases accounted for half of the Covid-19 cases registered today - 249. Bengaluru (urban and rural) with 958 cases account for nearly a third of all active cases in the state.

Incidentally unlike in the past where spikes were due to an influx of people coming back from different states, contact history of the new patients indicates that it has been locally transmitted.

Till date Karnataka has reported 9,399 Covid-19 positive cases with 152 deaths and 3,523 active cases.

