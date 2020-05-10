Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Coronavirus warriors honoured in Bengaluru

Coronavirus warriors honoured in Bengaluru

There are a total of 847 Covid-19 cases in Karnataka so far, including 405 discharged and 31 deaths, the state health bulletin said on Sunday.

Updated: May 10, 2020 18:33 IST

By Asian News International, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Covid-19 frontline workers wait for the arrival of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi (unssen), during an event to pay tribute to the contribution of the workers in India's fight against coronavirus, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (PTI)

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Sunday honoured the Covid-19 frontline warriors including sanitation workers, home guards, police and Asha workers for their service in Bengaluru.

The ceremony was held at Rajajinagar area where Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Anil Kumar and Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao were also present.

There are a total of 847 Covid-19 cases in Karnataka so far, including 405 discharged and 31 deaths, the state health bulletin said on Sunday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 62,939 cases, including 19,358 cured and 2,109 deaths so far.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Can run 300 special trains a day to move migrants back home’: Piyush Goyal
May 10, 2020 19:33 IST
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
May 10, 2020 12:23 IST
An ‘upset’ Thackeray won’t contest MLC polls if not elected unopposed: Sena
May 10, 2020 18:26 IST
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
May 10, 2020 17:05 IST

latest news

Complete shutdown in 69 containment zones in Pune till May 17
May 10, 2020 19:46 IST
J&K reports 25 fresh infections, tally mounts to 861
May 10, 2020 19:46 IST
Migrant worker from UP hangs self in Ludhiana, kin say failing to arrange ration forced him to end life
May 10, 2020 19:45 IST
Sushmita Sen shares pics with daughters, mom on Mother’s Day
May 10, 2020 19:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.