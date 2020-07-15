Sections
Covid-19: Bed allocation display board mandatory for private hospitals in Karnataka

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:28 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai, Bengaluru

Ambulances are parked at roadside as authorities announced one week lockdown, due to surge in Covid-19 cases, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Amid difficulties being faced by Covid-19 patients in getting beds, the Karnataka government on Wednesday made bed allocation display board mandatory in all hospitals registered under Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME).

“It is made mandatory that all hospitals registered under KPME in Karnataka State should display at the reception counter, a bed allocation display board,” a notification issued by the state government read.

“It should display the name of the hospital, the total number of beds (as per of KPME registration) and the total number of beds allocated for Covid-19 patients referred by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP),” it said.

The notification further stressed that the data must corroborate with the data of the central bed allocation system of BBMP. The display board should be arranged by July 16.



Non-compliance to the order issued by the state government will attract punishment under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Indian Penal Code, the order read.

The state government on June 23 issued a notification making it mandatory to reserve 50 per cent of the beds in private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients referred by public health authorities.

