Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Covid-19 cases breach 10K mark in Karnataka; 397 fresh cases and 14 deaths

Covid-19 cases breach 10K mark in Karnataka; 397 fresh cases and 14 deaths

As of June 24 evening, cumulatively 10,118 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 164 deaths and 6,151 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 21:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Bengaluru Karnataka

Out of 3,799 active cases, 3,687 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 112 are in ICU. (PTI)

Covid-19 infections in Karnataka breached the 10,000 mark with the state on Wednesday reporting 397 new positive cases and 14 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 164.

The day also saw 149 patients getting discharged in the state after recovery.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

As of June 24 evening, cumulatively 10,118 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 164 deaths and 6,151 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 3,799 active cases, 3,687 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 112 are in ICU.



The fourteen dead include- five from Bengaluru urban, four from Ballari, two each from Kalaburagi and Ramanagara, and one from Tumakuru.

Almost all the cases are with the history of either Influenza-like illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

The dead include 10 men and four women.

Barring two, all the deceased are above 50.

Out of 397 new cases 75 are returnees from other states, while eight are those who returned from other countries.

The remaining cases include contacts of patients earlier tested positive, those with history of ‘SARI’ and ‘ILI,’ among others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 173 cases, followed by Ballari 34, 22 each from Kalaburagi and Ramanagara, Udupi 14, Yadgir 13, 12 each from Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad, Koppal 11.

While nine each are from Raichur and Uttara Kannada, eight each are from Davanagere and Chikkaballapura, seven each from Mysuru and Bengaluru rural, six each from Gadag and Kolar, Bidar five, Vijayapura four, Shivamogga three, two each from Mandya, Chitradurga, Chamarajanagara and Kodagu, and one each from Belagavi, Hassan and Tumakuru.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 1,678 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,254 and Udupi 1,102.

Among discharges, Udupi tops the list with 978 discharges, followed by Kalaburagi 829 and Yadgir 567.

A total of 5,39,247 samples were tested so far, out of which 12,709 were tested on Wednesday alone.

According to the bulletin,so far 5,15,388 samples have reported negative, and out of them 11,654 were reported negative today.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In tough times, it’s trot & canter before gallop for equestrian fraternity
Jun 24, 2020 22:34 IST
WHO says UK coronavirus testing system is ‘capable’
Jun 24, 2020 22:27 IST
Madhya Pradesh to launch ‘Kill Corona campaign’ from July 1 to screen entire population
Jun 24, 2020 22:22 IST
Kerala scraps demand for Covid-free certificate for expats returning home
Jun 24, 2020 22:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.