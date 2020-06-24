Covid-19 cases breach 10K mark in Karnataka; 397 fresh cases and 14 deaths

Out of 3,799 active cases, 3,687 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 112 are in ICU. (PTI)

Covid-19 infections in Karnataka breached the 10,000 mark with the state on Wednesday reporting 397 new positive cases and 14 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 164.

The day also saw 149 patients getting discharged in the state after recovery.

As of June 24 evening, cumulatively 10,118 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 164 deaths and 6,151 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

The fourteen dead include- five from Bengaluru urban, four from Ballari, two each from Kalaburagi and Ramanagara, and one from Tumakuru.

Almost all the cases are with the history of either Influenza-like illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

The dead include 10 men and four women.

Barring two, all the deceased are above 50.

Out of 397 new cases 75 are returnees from other states, while eight are those who returned from other countries.

The remaining cases include contacts of patients earlier tested positive, those with history of ‘SARI’ and ‘ILI,’ among others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 173 cases, followed by Ballari 34, 22 each from Kalaburagi and Ramanagara, Udupi 14, Yadgir 13, 12 each from Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad, Koppal 11.

While nine each are from Raichur and Uttara Kannada, eight each are from Davanagere and Chikkaballapura, seven each from Mysuru and Bengaluru rural, six each from Gadag and Kolar, Bidar five, Vijayapura four, Shivamogga three, two each from Mandya, Chitradurga, Chamarajanagara and Kodagu, and one each from Belagavi, Hassan and Tumakuru.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 1,678 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,254 and Udupi 1,102.

Among discharges, Udupi tops the list with 978 discharges, followed by Kalaburagi 829 and Yadgir 567.

A total of 5,39,247 samples were tested so far, out of which 12,709 were tested on Wednesday alone.

According to the bulletin,so far 5,15,388 samples have reported negative, and out of them 11,654 were reported negative today.