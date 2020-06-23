Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Covid-19 fatalities in Karnataka far less compared to other major states: B S Yediyurappa

Covid-19 fatalities in Karnataka far less compared to other major states: B S Yediyurappa

Of the total of 14,011 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest with 6,283 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 2,233, Gujarat with 1,684 and Tamil Nadu with 794.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Jasra Afreen, Bengaluru

“The total number of Covid related deaths in the state is very less compared to other major states” said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in his tweet. (PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said Covid-19 related fatalities in the state was far less compared to other major states, as he called on people and front line corona warriors infected with the virus not to lose courage. The Chief Minister made the statement following the alleged suicide of a constable attached with the Karnataka State Reserve Police after he tested positive for Covid-19.

“The total number of Covid related deaths in the state is very less compared to other major states. There is no reason for any infected citizen or government employees to lose courage. The government is always with you,” a tweet on the Chief Minister’s official twitter handle said.

Of the total of 14,011 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest with 6,283 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 2,233, Gujarat with 1,684 and Tamil Nadu with 794.Acknowledging that police form the frontline of corona warriors and were working putting their lives at stake, he said a special Covid testing center is being set up for them and all measures will be taken to provide the best treatment for those infected.

As of June 22 evening, cumulatively 9,399 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state,which includes 142 deaths and 5,730 discharges. The constable, aged about 50 years, was attached with the Karnataka State Reserve Police and was said to be depressed after getting tested positive for Covid-19, sources said.



Expressing condolence over his death, another tweet on the Chief Minister’s handle said he has directed officials to to provide all necessary compensation and facilities to the family of the deceased at the earliest. Bengaluru has in the last few days has seen a spike in the number of police personnel getting infected by the virus. At least 74 of them have tested positive in the city and are undergoing treatment, while three have died so far, official sources said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UPPSC PCS Mains 2018 results declared, 2669 candidates declared successful
Jun 23, 2020 20:42 IST
BATHINDA THERMAL PLANT MOVE: Manpreet defends move, says industrial park on land a windfall for state
Jun 23, 2020 20:39 IST
Nearly 4,000 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi tally past 66,600
Jun 23, 2020 20:43 IST
After abrogation of Art 370, RSS wants probe into S P Mookerjee’s death
Jun 23, 2020 20:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.