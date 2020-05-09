Sections
Covid-19: K’taka govt announces financial aid to over 11k cobbler families

According to Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced one time financial relief of Rs 5,000 for each of these families.

Updated: May 09, 2020 17:24 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

The compensation will be distributed to beneficiaries through Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Corporation, Karjol, who is also in-charge of Social Welfare department, said. (Gurpret Singh/HT file photo. Representative image )

The Karnataka government has announced one-time financial relief of Rs 5,000 each to over 11,000 cobbler families in the state, whose daily life was affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

“Due to Covid-19 lockdown about 11,722 families involved in road side leather work, like mending chappals and shoes, are in financial distress and their daily life has been affected,” he said on Friday.

The compensation will be distributed to beneficiaries through Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Corporation, Karjol, who is also in-charge of Social Welfare department, said.



A delegation of opposition leaders led by the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah had met Chief Minister Yediyurappa yesterday and demanded that people belonging to sections like goldsmiths, carpenters, cobblers, tailors and ironsmiths be considered under the package announced by the state government.

The Yediyurappa government had recently announced Rs 1,610 crore relief package for the benefit of those in distress due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

The measures announced as part of the package included compensation of Rs 5,000 each to thousands of washermen, barbers, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, whose daily life has been affected.

