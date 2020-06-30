Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Covid-19: Karnataka Agriculture Minister urges CM Yediyurappa to seal down Hirekerur Taluk

Covid-19: Karnataka Agriculture Minister urges CM Yediyurappa to seal down Hirekerur Taluk

The total number of cases in Karnataka stands at 14,295 as on Monday and the death toll is 226. The number of active cases stands at 6,382, said the State Health Department.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:32 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Jasra Afreen, Bengaluru

Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil said that Covid-19 has reached Hirekerur constituency.He urged people to maintain social distancing and wear masks. (ANI)

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Tuesday urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to seal down Hirekerur Taluk in the Haveri district.

He said that Covid-19 has reached Hirekerur constituency.He urged people to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

“Everybody’s life is in their own hands. People should be alert as much as possible. People should take adequate safety measures,” said the minister.

The total number of cases in Karnataka stands at 14,295 as on Monday and the death toll is 226. The number of active cases stands at 6,382, said the State Health Department.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Better quality rice than Centre’: CM Mamata on her free ration announcement
Jun 30, 2020 19:03 IST
After the ban, what next for India’s digital ecosystem | Analysis
Jun 30, 2020 19:03 IST
Imposing costs on China | HT Editorial
Jun 30, 2020 19:02 IST
Covid-19: Changing what it means to travel safely | Analysis
Jun 30, 2020 19:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.