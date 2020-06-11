Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Covid-hit Bengaluru court complex sealed for 2 days

Covid-hit Bengaluru court complex sealed for 2 days

As the entire complex will be sanitised, all appointments granted to the members of the bar for physical filing, payment of court fee and process fee and hearing shall be cancelled in all courts in the complex on Thursday and Friday.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 12:08 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Bengaluru Karnataka

In case of urgency, the matters may be heard only through video conferencing. (ANI)

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate 11’s court at Mayo Hall complex here has been sealed for two days from Thursday, as a police constable posted there tested positive for coronavirus, a court official said on Wednesday.

“As the constable attached to the magistrate’s court tested positive on Wednesday, the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice has ordered sealing the entire Mayo Hall complex on June 11-12,” said High Court Registrar General Rajendra Badamikar in an order here.

As the entire complex will be sanitised, all appointments granted to the members of the bar for physical filing, payment of court fee and process fee and hearing shall be cancelled in all courts in the complex on Thursday and Friday.

“The Principal City Civil &amp; Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, will ensure that in case of urgency, the matters may be heard only through video conferencing,” said Badamikar in the order.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Some grandparents and grandkids can hug again as lockdown lifts
Jun 11, 2020 13:22 IST
Penguin trailer: A thriller about a serial killer preying on young children
Jun 11, 2020 13:18 IST
Health scam, slow pace of development amid corona crisis dominate Himachal BJP meeting
Jun 11, 2020 13:16 IST
Is it safe to go swimming during the coronavirus pandemic?
Jun 11, 2020 13:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.